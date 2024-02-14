It is Valentine’s Day, a day to show the one you love how much she or he means to you. Of course, if you’re anything like me, it’s also a day where you take that last minute trip to CVS or Walgreens to pick up a Valentine’s Day card before going to dinner.

I know that makes me a less than perfect husband. I truly love my wife but I definitely have blinders on when it comes to Valentine’s Day.

Still, I’m better than some of you scoundrels out there. Some of you are not only trying to find a gift or card for your wife at the last minute, but you’re probably also looking for last minute treasures for your side piece as well.

Talk of infidelity on Valentine’s Day may seem a little sacrilegious, but it’s beginning to feel like there may be an affair brewing between Texas fans and UT’s backup quarterback.

In case you missed it this week, @Ketchum started hearing some whispers about the progress that Arch Manning has made over the last couple of months and that he is finally starting to look like the bad mama jama that his recruiting rankings said he would be.