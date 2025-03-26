Just a Bit Outside: Manning leads the Horns into a new era

The hype surrounding Arch Manning hasn’t even come close to reaching its zenith, but it is about to ratchet up quite a bit with spring football now underway.





It’s Manning’s team now and he is doing everything he can to be the unquestioned leader.





"I just continue to see a guy who has taken it and is trying to really go for it," Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He just doesn't want to leave any stone unturned. He's working at his craft. He's working so hard in the offseason conditioning runs. He's now setting up those voluntary throwing sessions with the receivers during the week or on the weekend. He's breaking the team down, doing all those natural things that a quarterback has to do to instill belief in his teammates, to instill belief in the staff."





Manning has won over the coaches, his teammates and the fan base too. The only people even raising a question about his play are those people who don’t follow the Horns every day (like you wonderful Orangebloods bastards).





Tuesday, Manning took the field as QB 1 for the first time. The young scion of football’s first family of quarterbacks commanded the field with his presence and his prowess.





Anwar Richardson described Manning as “looking like a veteran” as he led the team and his passes were “crips, and he made it look easy.”





Jason Suchomel said Manning “just looks different than the other QBs. Manning’s velocity and accuracy were on point today.”





It is not hyperbole to say that after two years of being an understudy, Manning is ready to be the man.