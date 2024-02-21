When Quinn Ewers entered the 2023 winter conditioning program, he did so as an almost broken man.

"There weren't a lot of sun-shining, rosy days for him in his first year as a starting quarterback," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Ewers at Big 12 media days in July.

Ewers laid off the Chick-Fil-A, lost weight, lost the mullet and went to work. In the process, he gained confidence in himself and gained the confidence of his teammates. He needed that confidence to guide the Horns to their first Big 12 title since 2009.

Changing his body and changing the mindset of the team was a big hill to climb.

This year’s offseason workouts may come with an even bigger challenge. If last season was all about learning how to win, this season is all about learning how to win when you're expected to win.