“Don’t cry please, I can’t take it,” pleaded junior guard Rori Harmon as Texas head coach Vic Schaeffer choked up while receiving the Big 12 Championship trophy.

That the Longhorns were able to host a trophy while Harmon was in sweatpants is a true testament to their depth and toughness.

“When you lose Rori Harmon on December 27th, it’s devastating. I’ve likened it to Apollo 13 and being on that capsule and trying to rework that capsule to get home. And I can say tonight, we got home,” said Schaefer as he broke into tears.