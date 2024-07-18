Just a Bit Outside: Quinn Ewers, Record Breaking Season (via Daly & Black)
Last week, during the 24 hour War Room chat, I made a prediction that raised a few eyebrows … especially from @Ketchum.
I am predicting that Ewers will pass for 4,250 yards, 35 touchdowns and 6 interceptions with a 75% completion percentage and a 190 rating.
I know – it sounds like a lot. In fact, as Ketch pointed out, it would be the best season ever by any Texas quarterback.
But I don’t think it’s all that far fetched and I’m here to make the case as to why.