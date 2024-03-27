Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has decided this year – he’s going to take things just a little slower.

“I feel like I've been rushing my entire life,” Ewers told reporters after practice Wednesday. “So just take a year, slow down and not rush things.”

When I heard Ewers say that, I pictured him sitting on a porch overlooking a gorgeous hill country sunset with a lemonade in hand.

I don’t know if Ewers is a lemonade drinker – but that’s not really what he was talking about anyway. No, Ewers was reflecting on his decision to stick around Austin for one more year before moving on to the NFL. For him, the slower journey to the league made more sense.