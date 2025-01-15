Just a Bit Outside: Quinn Ewers' legacy

Quinn Ewers was so close.

He had everything going for him. He had the wins, he had the stats, he had the talent. He loved the University of Texas and literally poured his blood, sweat and tears into making the Longhorns the best team they could be. The only thing he just could never seem to get was the love of the Texas fan base.

Ewers announced Wednesday afternoon that he is headed off to the NFL.

"My entire life, I have dreamed about playing football on the 40 Acres," Ewers said in his goodbye video. "With prayer and careful consideration, I'm officially declaring for the NFL draft."