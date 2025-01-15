Just a Bit Outside: Quinn Ewers' legacy

Quinn Ewers was so close.
He had everything going for him. He had the wins, he had the stats, he had the talent. He loved the University of Texas and literally poured his blood, sweat and tears into making the Longhorns the best team they could be. The only thing he just could never seem to get was the love of the Texas fan base.
Ewers announced Wednesday afternoon that he is headed off to the NFL.
"My entire life, I have dreamed about playing football on the 40 Acres," Ewers said in his goodbye video. "With prayer and careful consideration, I'm officially declaring for the NFL draft."
This is a move that has been expected from the moment he announced almost a year ago that he was coming back for the 2024 season. This was supposed to be the season that the Horns took that next step – right the wrong of a 13-yard pass that was batted away in last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Instead, it ended with another semifinal loss after Ewers’ former Ohio State roommate, Jack Sawyer, crashed into his side, dislodging the football.
So close.
In many ways, it’s puzzling that Ewers isn’t being hailed as a Texas hero after helping turn the program around.