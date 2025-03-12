Just a Bit Outside: Ranking the SEC Quarterbacks

Spring practice is underway, or about to be underway across, the Southeast (which I’m obviously talking about the conference and not the region because … you know …).





Spring is the time when teams first start to take shape. Freshmen and transfers get on the field for the first time. Players who have been down on the depth chart, get their chance to make a case for playing time. Fans get their first glimpse of what is to come in the spring game.





Ok, obviously I’m not going to get every prediction right.





But what would I be if I didn’t try to get every prediction right? I’d be a quitter. And Mama didn’t raise no quitter.





So with that established, I’m using the start of spring to rank every SEC starting quarterback.





ELITE

1) TEXAS: Arch Manning

2) FLORIDA: DJ Lagway

3) LSU: Garrett Nussmeier

4) SOUTH CAROLINA: LaNorris Sellers





GOOD BUT NOT GREAT

5) OKLAHOMA: John Mateer

6) ALABAMA: Keelon Russell

7) ARKANSAS: Taylen Green

8) GEORGIA: Gunner Stockton

9) VANDERBILT: Diego Pavia





NEEDS TO PROVE IT

10) TENNESSEE: Nico Iamaleava

11) AUBURN: Jackson Arnold

12) MISSOURI: Beau Pribula

13) TEXAS A&M: Marcel Reed

14) OLE MISS: Austin Simmons

15) KENTUCKY: Zach Calzada

16) MISSISSIPPI STATE: Blake Shapen





Will I nail every one of these? The odds say no. But for now, you can’t prove me wrong.