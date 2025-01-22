Just a Bit Outside: Reasons to be excited about the 2025 Longhorns

Hello darkness, my old friend.

We have officially come to the end of another college football season and now many of us are left feeling as cold inside as the temperatures outside.

Oh sure, we still have a couple of NFL games left to watch (and I will), but it’s not the same.

Nothing stirs the passions quite like college football and it all came to an end Monday night with Ohio State celebrating a national championship.

If I’m being honest, and I know some of you will curse my name after reading this, I think the best team in college football won the national championship. Ohio State’s roster was the best. They played the best football throughout the playoffs. Heck, they beat six of the 12 playoff teams this year on their road to the CFP title.

The best team doesn’t always win the title in college football. In fact, up until this year’s expanded playoff field, Ohio State wouldn’t have even had the chance to play for a championship. So, given that, I think we have to conclude that the expanded playoff field was a resounding success.

But now it’s all over and we have another 220 days (as of the date of this publishing) until the Texas Longhorns will lace them up again and take the field.

How fitting that the first game of the 2025 season is a rematch of Texas’ last game of the 2024 season.

For Texas fans going to Columbus for that first game, beware. Obviously, beware of the fans their fans, who are notorious for their “welcoming” nature. Beware of the burning couches. But also beware because you’re going to have to endure the Buckeyes celebrating their national championship … and I assure you that will include clips of Jack Sawyer’s strip, sack, fumble recovery and touchdown that helped OSU beat Texas in the semifinals.

The week one game in Columbus gives the Longhorns an instant chance at payback. Obviously it won’t be as satisfying to win in week one as it would have been to beat the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, but this will be a new team and a new season and Texas will have new hopes of getting back into the playoffs and finishing the job.