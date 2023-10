I have a confession to make, I won’t get to see this week’s Texas versus Houston game live. Some very old and dear friends are going to be in town and the only chance I’ll get to see them is if I go to dinner with them on Saturday night.





I know we only get 12 Saturday’s a year to watch college football, but this year, for me, it’s going to have to be 11. I love college football. But I cherish my relationships in life even more. So I will tape the game and watch it when I get home. Just please don't text me with spoilers.





Playing against Houston again is kind of like seeing old friends … if those old friends can’t stand you and wait for years to get the opportunity to beat you one final time.