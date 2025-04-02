Advertisement
Published Apr 2, 2025
Just a Bit Outside: Sark opens up on his approach to the portal & NIL
Travis Galey  •  Orangebloods
Orangebloods.com Columnist

“NIL has been good for the University of Texas ," Longhorn football coach Steve Sarkisian told Colt McCoy on his 'Clean Pocket' podcast. "For a long time, NIL may have existed, just not at the University of Texas. But now that they’re regulated it and the fact that we got a seat at the table to compete at that level for some of the high level players, it’s been good to us and we try to maximize it and take advantage of it within the scope of the rules.”

The spring portal opens up in two weeks (April 16th) and Texas will definitely go shopping for a couple of additions.

