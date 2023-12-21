Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian, and as a result, we in the media, has talked a lot about the culture of his program.

The fruits of that culture has shown up a number of times this season. It seemed like whenever Texas needed to respond or make a play, they were able to do so.

Alabama scores to take a lead going into the fourth quarter of the game in September and what does Texas do? They get three fourth quarter touchdowns to win by 10.

The very next game Wyoming scored at the end of the third quarter to tie it up 10-10. Texas scores the next three touchdowns to win by 21.

Kansas State gets some easy scores to force overtime and the Texas defense comes up with a goal line stand to win 33-30.

The Texas teams of the past 14 years would have found a way to lose those games (or eek out a small win).

This year’s team is different and it is all down to the culture of the program.

The fruits of Sark’s culture is paying off in another aspect as well … on the recruiting trail.