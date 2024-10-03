PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMlBTVlFYRVROJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcyUFNWUVhFVE4nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Just a Bit Outside: Steve Sarkisian is just like you! A fan.

Travis Galey • Orangebloods
Orangebloods.com Columnist

Texas may have a bye week, but the work is far from. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is using the time to go back to the ‘ol drawing board ahead of one of the most important stretches of the season; OU in Dallas, Georgia at home, and Vanderbilt on the road (don’t sleep on that game).

“Where do we think we need to be for the next couple games, you know, schematically,” Sarkisian told reporters Monday. “What are we trying to work on, or what are we trying to improve upon even schematics that maybe we put in training camp that didn't go the way we wanted to. Maybe we can revisit this week as well. So that's kind of the mindset that I have.”

Sark, who has repeatedly said he doesn’t just coach college football, he’s also a fan, watched the Alabama/Georgia game on television, just like the rest of us.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT SARK'S LOVE AFFAIR WITH COLLEGE FOOTBALL ... AND WHAT THE HORNS WILL BE WATCHING FOR AS THEY PREPARE TO PLAY OU AND THEN GEORGIA.

