Texas may have a bye week, but the work is far from. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is using the time to go back to the ‘ol drawing board ahead of one of the most important stretches of the season; OU in Dallas, Georgia at home, and Vanderbilt on the road (don’t sleep on that game).

“Where do we think we need to be for the next couple games, you know, schematically,” Sarkisian told reporters Monday. “What are we trying to work on, or what are we trying to improve upon even schematics that maybe we put in training camp that didn't go the way we wanted to. Maybe we can revisit this week as well. So that's kind of the mindset that I have.”

Sark, who has repeatedly said he doesn’t just coach college football, he’s also a fan, watched the Alabama/Georgia game on television, just like the rest of us.