The tips are broken down into two sections; what to do before you enter the room and how to enter the room.

In light of the auspicious occasion, I found a useful website called “The Art of Manliness” which gives nine simple steps for “How to Enter a Room Like a Boss.”

PREPARING TO ENTER THE ROOM

Create a dressing ritual: Creating a routine, like laying out your clothes the night before, helps provide a sense of calm the day before and it ensures you don’t forget anything or make a mistake like putting on two different socks.

Do power poses before entering a room: It turns out that postures that are expansive, open and take up a lot of space are associated with power and dominance. Studies show just two minutes of power poses spikes your testosterone and lowers your cortisol, helping you feel calm, confident and self-assured.

Reset your emotional state to minimize nervousness: Try to occupy your mind with something light to distract you for overthinking about the task at hand. For example, sing in the shower or play a game.

Know before you go: make sure you know all of the details about the event — start time, exact location, dress code, directions to get there, etc.





HOW TO ENTER A ROOM

Have a firm sense of purpose: Don’t hesitate when you enter the room, come in with a sense of purpose. This will help you appear as if you’re “in the know,” while also giving you a chance to survey the room.

Be on your game the moment you arrive: Judgments are being made about you long before you actually start speaking. Enter the room aware that people will have their eyes on you.

Enter with a smile: Smiling can make you appear warm and approachable. Don’t walk through like the Cheshire Cat, but even a slight smile will encourage people to interact with you.

Straighten your posture as you enter: A good posture will convey a sense of confidence. Pull back your shoulders, open your chest and lift your chin slightly.

Gesticulate as you speak: Gesticulating, especially with a full range of motion, gives you a more dynamic presence. Strangely, studies found that it also cuts down on how many times you say the word “um,” which is a filler word which makes you seem unsure of yourself.





If all of that is too much to remember, the next time you need to enter the room like a boss, just think of this guy and do what he would do.