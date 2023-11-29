As the Texas Longhorns prepare to play for the Big 12 conference title, head coach Steve Sarkisian is urging his players to soak it all in.

“I’m hopeful that all of our guys enjoy this experience that’s going on right now because they’ve put forth too much work from January, we’re into November now, there’s too much time, effort, blood, sweat, tears, great moments, to not enjoy this,” said Sarkisian.

For Texas, conference championships haven’t exactly come easy since joining the Big 12. Sarkisian pointed out that the Horns have only three Big 12 titles to their name; 2009, 2005 and 1996.

The players are aware of it as well. Every day during warmups, they have to turn and face the façade of the stadium that shows the years Texas has won a conference championship.