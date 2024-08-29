The only thing left to do is to pull on the boots, straighten up the ties and strut down for the “stadium stampede.”

The players have put in the work throughout the winter conditioning, spring ball, summer workouts and then fall camp.

And when Sarkisian says he gets to wear things he maybe wouldn’t wear on a daily basis, he means it.

“I love Saturdays in the fall,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. “Part of Saturdays in the fall for me is that I get to play dress up. I get to wear some of the things that maybe I don't get to wear on a daily basis as a coach. And I look forward to doing that, and I think our players do too.”

But while Sark is getting g’d up from the feet up, a couple of his players are going with a more minimalist look. Quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Trey Owens as well as safety Michael Taaffe all decided to go with the buzz cut.

“Just to limit the distractions. It's season time - senior year. Time to go win a Natty,” said Taaffe. “I think it looks good, but, you know, my girlfriend says otherwise.”

If Texas does win a national championship in 2024, they’re going to do so in style.

But if you’re going to get your swag on off the field, you better be able to back it up on the field as well.

Sark has said he thinks this team is hungry after coming so close to playing for a national championship last year.

The Colorado State Rams come to town and it may well just be the perfect week one opponent for the Horns.

“This is going to take a great week of preparation from our players not only physically, but mentally because they’re going to get challenged in all three phases," said Sarkisian.

On Thursday, Sark said that the team has had three really good practices this week and he believes his team is ready to go on Saturday.