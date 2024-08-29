PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMlBTVlFYRVROJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcyUFNWUVhFVE4nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
football

Just a Bit Outside: Texas heads into the 2024 season in style ...

Travis Galey • Orangebloods
Orangebloods.com Columnist

Game day is almost here.

The players have put in the work throughout the winter conditioning, spring ball, summer workouts and then fall camp.

The only thing left to do is to pull on the boots, straighten up the ties and strut down for the “stadium stampede.”

“I love Saturdays in the fall,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. “Part of Saturdays in the fall for me is that I get to play dress up. I get to wear some of the things that maybe I don't get to wear on a daily basis as a coach. And I look forward to doing that, and I think our players do too.”

And when Sarkisian says he gets to wear things he maybe wouldn’t wear on a daily basis, he means it.

But while Sark is getting g’d up from the feet up, a couple of his players are going with a more minimalist look. Quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Trey Owens as well as safety Michael Taaffe all decided to go with the buzz cut.

“Just to limit the distractions. It's season time - senior year. Time to go win a Natty,” said Taaffe. “I think it looks good, but, you know, my girlfriend says otherwise.”

If Texas does win a national championship in 2024, they’re going to do so in style.

But if you’re going to get your swag on off the field, you better be able to back it up on the field as well.

Sark has said he thinks this team is hungry after coming so close to playing for a national championship last year.

The Colorado State Rams come to town and it may well just be the perfect week one opponent for the Horns.

“This is going to take a great week of preparation from our players not only physically, but mentally because they’re going to get challenged in all three phases," said Sarkisian.

On Thursday, Sark said that the team has had three really good practices this week and he believes his team is ready to go on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT WHAT TEXAS NEEDS TO DO TO BEAT COLORADO STATE AND START THE YEAR OFF WITH A WIN.

