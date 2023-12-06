Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian has talked about it all year long. The 2023 Texas Longhorns have found different ways to win.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m a broken record when I talk about versatility, resilience, perseverance,” Sarkisian said after one particularly close call. “Those are qualities that championship teams have because they find a way to win different ways, and they find a way to win games at critical moments and can make plays at critical moments.

The Horns hopped on top of Jonathan Brooks legs to let him carry them to a win over Kansas. For Kansas State, they used a goal line stand in overtime to seal the victory. And on a chilly, November night in Ames, Iowa, it was a blocked PAT returned for two points that shocked a Texas team into gear.

“I think there’s a resiliency of this group,” Sarkisian said after narrowly escaping with a win in Houston. “I think there’s a fight on this team that’s real. It’s genuine.”

It’s almost as if the Longhorns have spent the entirety of the season trying to figure exactly who they are as a team. And now, just as the regular season has come to an end and the playoffs will soon begin, this team has finally figured out exactly who they are.