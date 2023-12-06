Just a Bit Outside: Texas learns who it really is ... just in time
Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian has talked about it all year long. The 2023 Texas Longhorns have found different ways to win.
“Sometimes I feel like I’m a broken record when I talk about versatility, resilience, perseverance,” Sarkisian said after one particularly close call. “Those are qualities that championship teams have because they find a way to win different ways, and they find a way to win games at critical moments and can make plays at critical moments.
The Horns hopped on top of Jonathan Brooks legs to let him carry them to a win over Kansas. For Kansas State, they used a goal line stand in overtime to seal the victory. And on a chilly, November night in Ames, Iowa, it was a blocked PAT returned for two points that shocked a Texas team into gear.
“I think there’s a resiliency of this group,” Sarkisian said after narrowly escaping with a win in Houston. “I think there’s a fight on this team that’s real. It’s genuine.”
It’s almost as if the Longhorns have spent the entirety of the season trying to figure exactly who they are as a team. And now, just as the regular season has come to an end and the playoffs will soon begin, this team has finally figured out exactly who they are.