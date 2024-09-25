PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMlBTVlFYRVROJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcyUFNWUVhFVE4nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Just a Bit Outside: Texas's 'swagger' could lead to an SEC title

Travis Galey • Orangebloods
Orangebloods.com Columnist

This is it. This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for ever since news first broke in July of 2021 that Texas and OU would be moving to the SEC.

Advertisement

After three years of waiting and anticipating, Texas kicks off its first SEC game this Saturday against Mississippi State.

The Longhorns are brimming with confidence and eager to take on the challenge the league presents.

“This (the SEC) is the baby NFL,” Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook said. “So we just want to show them what we got.”

What Texas has got is a number one ranking in the country. Texas has the number one ranked scoring defense in the country (5.5 ppg) and the 11th best scoring offense in the country (47.5 ppg). It’s enough to give any team a big head.

“I think we’ve got a pretty cool swagger about us right now, but that swagger has been earned by the hard work they put in day in and day out,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT TEXAS'S 'SWAGGER' AND HOW THEY'RE PREPARING TO WIN THE SEC.

