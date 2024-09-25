This is it. This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for ever since news first broke in July of 2021 that Texas and OU would be moving to the SEC.

After three years of waiting and anticipating, Texas kicks off its first SEC game this Saturday against Mississippi State.

The Longhorns are brimming with confidence and eager to take on the challenge the league presents.

“This (the SEC) is the baby NFL,” Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook said. “So we just want to show them what we got.”

What Texas has got is a number one ranking in the country. Texas has the number one ranked scoring defense in the country (5.5 ppg) and the 11th best scoring offense in the country (47.5 ppg). It’s enough to give any team a big head.

“I think we’ve got a pretty cool swagger about us right now, but that swagger has been earned by the hard work they put in day in and day out,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.