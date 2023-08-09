I don’t know which school Duncanville DE Colin Simmons will commit to this week (although you may already know by the time you read this). But regardless of his talent, I’m just having a hard time getting worked up one way or the other about his commitment. At least for now.





It is probably because I’ve been listening to (and believing and agreeing with) @Ketchum the past couple of months every time he says this recruitment is going to go all the way to the end. So no matter what happens with Simmons on Thursday, I’ve just prepared myself for the reality that this recruitment is going to go to December.





Don't get me wrong, I would much rather be the team that is fighting to hold on to his commitment than the team fighting to flip him. But this is just to say, it's going to be a fight either way.





LSU has certainly made some headway in Simmons’ recruitment … at least in part by telling him that he won’t be a great fit in Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense.





There were plenty of questions about Kwiatkowski when Sarkisian first hired him. One of the biggest concerns I had when he was hired was the fact that he ran a 2-4-5 defense. That defense is designed so that d-linemen eat up blocks, freeing up linebackers to make plays. That’s why you saw DeMarvion Overshown and Jalan Ford eat so much last year.





Senior linebacker David Gbenda praised the d-line for doing exactly that while talking with the media Tuesday night.





“The d-line speaks for itself,” Gbenda said. “They make my job ten times easier. Sydir Mitchell, just today, he took on a double team, plowed through everything, made it go.”





But that type of negative recruiting (also just called recruiting) can backfire.





No matter what happens Thursday, Kwiatkowski has a secret weapon he can use to show Simmons that he will be able to get his if he comes to Texas.