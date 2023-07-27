In less than a week, the 2023 University of Texas football team will take the field for the first time. The guys will be practicing or playing almost every day from August 2nd until the final whistle at whatever bowl game they play in this season.





It also means that from here on out, every time we (Orangebloods) talks football, we’ll be doing so based on what is happening on the field … either through what we’re able to gleam from practice reports or from what we see in the games themselves.





That means this is the last chance to dole out the burn orange Kool-Aid based on speculation on supposition. And let’s be honest, summertime Kool-Aid tastes so much better than in-season Kool-Aid.





Once the games begin, nobody wants to hear sunshine pumping because you can see it for yourself. Also, even when the team is good, there is a certain amount of anxiety that comes with being a fan. 2005, for example, was an all-time memorable season. However, most of you (and by that I mean all of you on Orangebloods) felt more relief after each win than actual joy. That team was loaded and anything less than playing for the national championship would have been a massive letdown. That’s why you spent the week leading up to kickoff convincing yourself that the next opponent would be the one to spoil it all with a major upset (and it nearly happened in Kansas). But inevitably, the Horns would win and you would let out a sigh of relief and start the process all over again.





But for at least one more week, we don’t have any reports coming out of practices or game film to review. So, for one more week, let’s revel in the speculation of what the upcoming season CAN be, versus the tension filled ride of what the season IS once the Rice game kicks off. I give you three big ‘ol cups of sweet, sweet Kool-Aid to quench your thirst.