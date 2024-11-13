Just a Bit Outside: Texas vs. Arkansas ... it's personal

For me, this game has always been big and the return of the rivalry is what has excited me as much as anything about joining the SEC. Perhaps that’s because it’s a grudge match that I inherited.

You know it’s a big game when a school is included in your fight song (even if it’s just the unofficial lyrics).

My maternal grandfather, Fred Rudolph, who I just called Pappa Daddy, was actually born in Arkansas. It’s not something we like to talk about. But growing up in DeQueen, Arkansas, Pappa Daddy said he knew he wanted to get out as soon as he could. So as soon as he graduated high school, he hightailed it to Austin to go to school at UT. He said he got there as soon as he could.









So growing up, Texas versus Arkansas was always a big game. It always felt like it came right after the OU game and you knew Texas was going to be in a dog fight on back to back weeks.









But while the Horns vs. Hogs may be a big game for us old timers, and as a card carrying member of AARP I now consider myself one, the kids playing in this game are just learning about it.









Both coaches say they’ve been showing clips of older games to indoctrinate the players into what this game means.