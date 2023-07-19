The SEC Media Days kicked off Monday in Nashville and even though Texas didn’t participate in the event, the Longhorns were still very much in the middle of the festivities. The Longhorns were a hot topic for a number of coaches, including Alabama’s Nick Saban who faces Texas again this year, even before the Longhorns join the SEC (more on that later).

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey used his introductory press conference to announce that the 2024 SEC Media Days will be held in Dallas. Think it is a coincidence that the Media Days will be in Texas the exact same year that UT joins the conference? Especially given that it is in Dallas, the home site of the Texas vs. OU Red River Shootout?

Sankey also said he’s “excited” about the future of the league with Texas and OU joining the league.

But perhaps the most Texas-centric topic of the day came when Sankey started talking about name, image and likeness (NIL).