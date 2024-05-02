Eleven Longhorns hearing their names called over the weekend was the proof of concept that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s project is working (as was making the College Football Playoffs … and those two things are connected).





But in case anyone is under the disillusion that the 2024 draft will be a one-hit wonder, let me assure you, it will not.





The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be just as exciting for the Texas Longhorns … and it will show just how tough this upcoming season will be.





A quick look at all of the way too early NFL mock drafts that come out as soon as the 2024 draft is over shows pundits and prognosticators are very keen on both the Texas Longhorns, and the teams that Texas will face this year.