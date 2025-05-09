Just a Bit Outside: The 2025 football season is about to commence ...

The summer workout program used to be a time when coaches would get their players back in shape. Those days are long gone. Now, the players are expected to stay in shape year round, unless they want to find themselves falling down the depth chart.





For Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, the summer program is a chance for the team to bond.





“I think for us as a program, this summer is going to be huge,” Sarkisian told Josh Pate on his podcast this week. “June and July, our skill development stuff that we work on, you know, the team aspect of really bringing this team together. Our culture Wednesdays are going to be big. The work they do with Tory Becton in the weight room, running in the Austin heat on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, at four in the afternoon, where it feels like the hottest place on the earth, but that's when we grow together as a team.”





Sark told Pate that he didn’t feel like this year’s team is a finished product yet and that’s understandable. This summer will be the first time the entire roster for the upcoming season will be on the field at the same time.