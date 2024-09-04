Texas fans fall into two categories this week … those few who are going and those masses who wish they were going.

So it should come as no surprise that Michigan will have an advantage in the number of fans watching the game in person this week.

“There's going to be over 100,000 people that want us to play bad, and we're seeing about 100 of us that want us to play good,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. “We need to lean into that 100 and make sure that we're as strong as we can be.”

One hundred may be a slight understatement in the number of fans wearing burnt orange in the Big House Saturday, but probably not by much.

The fact that Michigan will have the decided home field advantage doesn’t seem to bother Sark.

“I think this is why you come to a Texas or you go to a Michigan, is to play in games like this,” Sarkisian said. “Our guys love this opportunity, and I’m sure their players do, too, and I think the coaches do as well — that we get to go play in a marquee game, on the road, in a great environment for college football.”

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore agreed. These are the types of games that everyone can get excited about.

“I think it's exciting for our players, for the program, for the fans, everything,” said Moore. “You want these type of games, you want these atmospheres, you want these building blocks to help you mold your team and really get where you need to be.”

That the head coach of the defending national champions is talking about this game as a “building block” is a bit of a ‘tell’ as to where his program is heading into the week two matchup.