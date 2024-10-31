Just a Bit Outside: The bye week could make or break this season

I have been neglecting my wife lately. Between work, Texas football and personal obligations, I have been spending a lot more time on my own stuff than with her.

Oh, she understands. She knows that work helps pay the bills. She knows the personal obligations are needed. She understands all of that. But understanding and even acceptance doesn’t always mean that she likes it.

That’s changing this weekend … if only for a weekend.

This weekend, instead of watching Texas football for four hours, I am going with my wife to a winery.

Oh sure, if I were batching it up this weekend, I would be camped out in the ‘ol recliner watching football from morning to midnight.

But that shouldn’t be taken as I am going to the winery out of some sense of obligation, duty or even begrudgingly. In truth, I am happy to be taking a break. I am happy to be taking a break. It’s needed every now and then to get in the right frame of mind.

A winery trip may be a good idea for some of you as well.

I know.

I know you’re disappointed with how the Georgia game played out.

I know you’re frustrated with a closer than it should have been game against Vanderbilt.

I know you’re befuddled about why the offensive line has lost their collective damn minds.

I know Quinn Ewers throwing another pass behind the line of scrimmage makes you long for the good ‘ol days of Greg Davis.

I know.

It will be alright.

The Texas Longhorns are still 7-1 with four games left to go. They can still achieve every goal they had coming into the season; the SEC crown, a CFP birth and a national championship.

“We're not a finished product. I think our best football is still ahead of us, and we're looking forward to that,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said this week.

What Sark and the boys do during this bye week may determine whether the Horns can achieve self-actualization.