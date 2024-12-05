Just a Bit Outside: The first Georgia game was a wakeup call

This was the offensive line’s wakeup call this season...seven sacks given up in the game.

Sometimes all you need is a little wakeup. You know, that extra cup of coffee in the morning. That afternoon Coke. Just something to get you going again.

“We had to learn a lot about ourselves from that game,” said Texas center Jake Majors. “What we learned was we had a lot to improve on, whether that was technique, fundamentals, communication, and of course physicality.”









The Georgia Bulldogs bullied the Texas offensive line that night for seven sacks which resulted in multiple turnovers and multiple short field drives for the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs built a 23-0 halftime lead which was too much to overcome on the night.









Since that game the Longhorns have tightened things up (except for a slight wobble against Vanderbilt).









Sacks: Vanderbilt: 4

Florida: 1

Arkansas: 2

Kentucky: 1

Texas A&M: 1









But a funny thing happened along the journey to a reawakened pass offense – Texas found its run game.