Just a Bit Outside: The Jim Schlossnagle era begins

I spent a few days attending “Camp Brisket” on the campus of Texas A&M a few weeks ago. The event happened to fall on the same day that Texas was playing Ohio State in the semifinal. So it was that I was stuck in College Station trying to watch the Texas Longhorns.





The next morning, as the camp got going again, one of the Aggies running the event made a comment that he didn’t know which team Jim Schlossnagle would have been cheering for but he was happy Ohio State won.

Make no mistake, Aggie fans are still very bitter that Chris Del Conte was able to stalk A&M’s baseball coach and whisk him away to Austin within hours of the Aggies playing for a College World Series title.





​It's hard to blame them. Schlossnagle is one of the best coaches in college baseball and he made that program relevant. But Texas has ALWAYS been relevant. So when Del Conte came calling, it couldn't have been all that hard of a decision to pack his bags and move from College Station to Austin.





And so Schloss has now become just the 14th head coach in Texas baseball history. And, the winning tradition at the University of Texas will not be entrusted to the timid or the weak.