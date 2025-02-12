Just a Bit Outside: The Smart Young Pup is Learning quickly

Madigan “Maddie” Galey is a rambunctious little puppy who lives up to that red hair of hers.

She is also, like the Irish Setter and Poodle parents that she comes from, very smart. Despite being just nine weeks old and living in our house only two days now, she has learned her name, learned how to “sit” and learned how to annoy her big brother Toby.





She may be a young pup, but she has already shown the ability to learn things quickly and begin to put those new skills to use.





In some ways, she reminds me of another young pup who comes from good stock and has already shown skills that make us think he’s going to be a great one.