Granted, we’ll have to wait one more week for the Longhorns to kick off, but for now, Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland is not a bad way to kick off the season.

College football returns this Saturday. No more waiting through the long winter, spring and summer … fall is almost here and with it is the return of the game we all love so much.

By the way, if you needed any further proof of just how bad the Pac-12 has been run, look no further than the fact that New Mexico State vs. Umass will be shown on ESPN Saturday night while USC vs. San Jose State will be on the often rumored to exist, but never seen and therefore I still have doubts that it is an actual channel – the Pac-12 Network.

As for the Horns, we will soon have all of our questions answered. Oh sure, I doubt Rice provides much of an answer to any questions, but we’re just two weeks away from the Alabama game which will be a big test full of answers.

For example, exactly how much has Quinn Ewers improved? Is he ready to be an all Big-12 level of player (or better)? Or are fans going to have to hope he’s raised his play to at least a game manager level and hope that the talent around him carries the day?

Is the defense really that good? Or should we be much more concerned about the offensive line play – especially the interior of the offensive line? We’ve head an awful lot about the interior defensive linemen looking like world beaters. Are they really? Or are they just taking advantage of an inexperienced interior offensive line?

What about the pass rush? Will Barryn Sorrell come through with his goal of 10+ sacks this year? Are we really going to see Anthony Hill rushing the quarterback in third down situations? Can Ethan Burke take that next step and become a plus player? Lord know he’s got the length to give some tackles some real fits.

Frankly, I don’t know the answers to these questions yet … but I’m dying to find out!

A lot of those answers will be determined by the talent on the field. This year’s squad is so loaded, it’s almost impossible to figure out who the best of the best is this season.