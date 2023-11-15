The Texas Longhorns are still above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the college football playoff rankings … for now.





I know you probably don’t want to hear this, but the debate over whether the Tide should jump the Horns is understandable. Since Texas strolled into Tuscaloosa and won by 10 back in September, the Horns have picked up one loss and have scraped by with some ugly wins.





Alabama, on the other hand, seems to have figured out how to maximize quarterback Jalen Milroe’s talents and the team is soaring as a result.





Texas fans being irritated every time someone talks about putting the Tide above the Horns is understandable as well. Wins on the field have to count for something, right?





So if you were sitting on the playoff committee, it would be up to you to decide whether you put more value on the head-to-head win versus how the two teams are playing right now.





But, and this is the important part, the odds are that if you are reading this article, then you are not on the college football playoff committee and therefore you do not need to debate that at all. I mean, certainly you can debate it on the Orangebloods message boards, the Spec’s chat line on the OB Live shows or even social media. But whether you debate it or not, you can not change it. Whether or not Texas makes the playoffs is completely out of your control.