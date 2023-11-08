Dr. George Berkeley, an Anglican Bishop and philosopher, posed a question that has stood the test of time. “If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”

Berkeley, being a Bishop, said that the answer is yes, because God heard it.

If a Big 12 official sees a penalty but doesn’t throw a flag, did it actually happen? Only God knows.

“I don’t necessarily complain,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. “But what I do every week is send in plays that I think there should have been a call or ‘could this have been called?’ Or, ‘why wasn’t this called?’”

I’m not sure what the Big 12 answers are to Sarkisian’s questions, but given the fact that Sark brought it up during his media availability this week, I find it hard to believe he finds them very satisfying.

I KNOW Texas fans don’t find the Big 12 officiating very satisfying.