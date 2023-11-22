I am old enough to have learned first hand that Thanksgiving isn’t always a Norman Rockwell painting.





Rockwell’s famous painting is actually entitled, “Freedom from Want.” But of course, there are many people who are wanting this Thanksgiving.





Not everybody gets to gather with family around a big, juicy bird.





I have spent past Thanksgivings on the deck of an aircraft carrier surrounded by F-18’s. I have also spent Thanksgivings alone in my apartment, warming up a pre-cooked turkey breast in the microwave because I couldn’t get time off from work. And I have spent past Thanksgivings mourning the loss of loved ones who would no longer have a seat at the family table.





If you are out there this year, struggling to find the joy in the holiday, know you are not alone. Life gives us adversity. But, I assure you, there is something you can be thankful for and you need to find that something and focus on it. Life isn’t easy, but the tough times will pass.





Which is why, this year, I am thankful that I am surrounded by family. I am in a warm, toasty home and the cooking for Thursday’s feast has already begun.





Thanksgiving really is my favorite holiday. Even in those “bad” years, I still loved Thanksgiving. It is all about family (near or far), food and football.





I know I’m not alone in celebrating the magical day.





“I like a BIG Thanksgiving,” said fifth-year linebacker David Gbenda. “I was kind of upset because people were passing over it talking about Christmas and I was like, nah, we’ve still got Thanksgiving.”









Gbenda, like the other seniors who will be playing in their final game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium, has also been through the lean years and is therefore being thankful to be able to charge out onto the field Friday one more time … and this time there is actually something to play for.