Just a Bit Outside: Time for the Longhorns to show their toughness

This is when we find out just how tough this Texas team really is.





“I told the team, I'd much rather get knocked down in the sixth round than get knocked out in the 12th round,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told the press Monday following the 30-15 loss to Georgia. “We’ve got to get up off the mat. We’ve got to get back to work the way we know how to do it, which we will do. We'll fight like crazy and we'll, we'll make this a 12 round fight for the season.”





All of the team’s goals at the start of the season are still achievable, but they don’t have any margin for error after losing to Georgia last week.





If the Longhorns want to win the SEC championship, then they need to go into Nashville and beat Vanderbilt … something that seems harder today than it did before the season started.