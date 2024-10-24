Just a Bit Outside: Time for the Longhorns to show their toughness

Advertisement

in other news

Texas is fined $250K by the SEC

Texas is fined $250K by the SEC

The bottle throwing incident by Texas fans on Saturday has cost the school $250,000

Premium contentExternal content
 • Anwar Richardson
The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Quinn Ewers needs to recalibrate

The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Quinn Ewers needs to recalibrate

Quinn Ewers has struggled in the past two games and must return to elite form

Premium contentExternal content
 • Anwar Richardson
Random thoughts after Texas stumbles against Georgia

Random thoughts after Texas stumbles against Georgia

Texas dug itself a big hole early and could climb its way out. Thoughts on a tough loss to Georgia.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Jason Suchomel
Official Texas vs. Georgia gameday thread

Official Texas vs. Georgia gameday thread

Join the largest Longhorn message board thread for the latest news, notes, and conversation during Texas vs. Georgia

Premium contentExternal content
 • Anwar Richardson
The World Famous War Room

The World Famous War Room

It's the article that made Orangebloods famous and this week's edition is a blockbuster.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Geoff Ketchum

in other news

Texas is fined $250K by the SEC

Texas is fined $250K by the SEC

The bottle throwing incident by Texas fans on Saturday has cost the school $250,000

Premium contentExternal content
 • Anwar Richardson
The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Quinn Ewers needs to recalibrate

The Sunday Pulpit (via Loewy Law Firm): Quinn Ewers needs to recalibrate

Quinn Ewers has struggled in the past two games and must return to elite form

Premium contentExternal content
 • Anwar Richardson
Random thoughts after Texas stumbles against Georgia

Random thoughts after Texas stumbles against Georgia

Texas dug itself a big hole early and could climb its way out. Thoughts on a tough loss to Georgia.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Jason Suchomel
Advertisement
Published Oct 24, 2024
Just a Bit Outside: Time for the Longhorns to show their toughness
Travis Galey  •  Orangebloods
Orangebloods.com Columnist

This is when we find out just how tough this Texas team really is.


“I told the team, I'd much rather get knocked down in the sixth round than get knocked out in the 12th round,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told the press Monday following the 30-15 loss to Georgia. “We’ve got to get up off the mat. We’ve got to get back to work the way we know how to do it, which we will do. We'll fight like crazy and we'll, we'll make this a 12 round fight for the season.”


All of the team’s goals at the start of the season are still achievable, but they don’t have any margin for error after losing to Georgia last week.


If the Longhorns want to win the SEC championship, then they need to go into Nashville and beat Vanderbilt … something that seems harder today than it did before the season started.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THE MATCHUP AGAINST VANDERBILT AND WHAT TEXAS IS GOING TO DO TO BOUNCE BACK FROM LAST WEEK'S LOSS.

Texas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement