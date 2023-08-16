The Longhorns have one scrimmage in the books and their second and final scrimmage is coming up this Saturday.





That makes this week the most important week of fall camp for the Horns. That’s because this is the week that players hoping to move up the depth chart need to show it on the field.





“The second scrimmage, really start diving into the depth chart with two weeks to go to get ready for that first game,” head coach Steve Sarkisian told the press last week.





After Saturday, the players will be back in classes on Monday. The practices will shift to their standard, in-season schedule. The focus will be on what’s to come in week one against Rice … and maybe even a little bit of prep for the big week two matchup against Alabama (not that anyone would admit to overlooking Rice).





With that said, let’s take a look at where I think the depth chart stands heading into this all important scrimmage.