The excitement is building for fans and players alike as the Orange/White game is now just hours away (assuming it doesn’t get rained out).

This will be the first chance for everyone to get a look at the 2024 Texas Longhorns. The first chance to see the hopefully improved deep ball from Quinn Ewers. The first chance to see how the much-improved edge rushers look going up against one of the best offensive lines in the country. The first chance to see the stars of the future like Ryan Wingo go head-to-head against guys like Manny Muhammad.

But it will also be the last time, for a few Texas players, that they will don the burnt orange and white and take the field at DKR.

The hard truth is, some of the guys currently on the roster will no longer be with the team in a week or two.