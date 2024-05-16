Texas and Michigan have met only once in their illustrious histories and it was a game for the ages.

The two titans met in the "The Granddaddy of Them All,” the 2005 Rose Bowl. Texas, which was 10-1 heading into the game, got the Rose Bowl bid over Cal, triggering Aaron Rodgers who had lead his Cal Bears to an identical 10-1 record. (Cal would go on to lose to Texas Tech 45-31 in the Holiday Bowl.)

Vince Young used the game as his coming out party on the national stage. The sophomore passed for 180 yards, one touchdown and one interception. But as a runner, he was unstoppable. Young carried the ball 21 times for 192 yards and four touchdowns.

And in the end, it was Dusty Mangum kicking a 37-yard game winning field goal as time expired.