Just a Bit Outside: Way too early look at Michigan
Texas and Michigan have met only once in their illustrious histories and it was a game for the ages.
The two titans met in the "The Granddaddy of Them All,” the 2005 Rose Bowl. Texas, which was 10-1 heading into the game, got the Rose Bowl bid over Cal, triggering Aaron Rodgers who had lead his Cal Bears to an identical 10-1 record. (Cal would go on to lose to Texas Tech 45-31 in the Holiday Bowl.)
Vince Young used the game as his coming out party on the national stage. The sophomore passed for 180 yards, one touchdown and one interception. But as a runner, he was unstoppable. Young carried the ball 21 times for 192 yards and four touchdowns.
And in the end, it was Dusty Mangum kicking a 37-yard game winning field goal as time expired.
The Horns used that win to propel themselves to an undefeated season the next year, capped off with yet another Rose Bowl win.
Now, Texas and Michigan will meet for only the second time ever, this one at Michigan Stadium there is a chance history could repeat itself. A win at ‘The Big House’ could propel this team to a national title run.
I looked into Michigan’s roster and watched Michigan’s spring game so you don’t have to.