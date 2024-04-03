Easter Sunday just passed and there was something said in the homily this week that has stuck with me. The pastor said that the one thing he prays for each week is to have an inspiration for that week’s sermon.

Boy, do I know what that’s like!

My inspiration actually comes from the pastor. Before you accuse me of cheating off of a preacher you should know, he got his message from someone else. So this is actually a third-hand inspiration.

His message was simply that what happens around Easter is important. The rituals that Christians do every year are important. Repeating the stories each year is important. Welcoming back the people who are dropping in for their yearly church visit is important.

His point is that these rights and rituals bind us together. The messages are heard and impact people in different ways at different times in their lives. The yearly church goers sometimes end up coming back for more frequent visits.

These things matter.

It should be noted here, this column is not about Easter or Christianity so please bear with me if that’s not what you want to read about.

I was reminded of the preacher’s homily while listening to Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian’s press conference following a practice on Tuesday. It struck me that even though we are still 150 days away from the start of the season (as of Wednesday), what is happening out on the practice fields right now really do matter.

It matters that Sarkisian had one name at the tip of his tongue when Austin American-Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls asked; “which of your freshmen are not looking, acting, practicing like a freshman? Are any of them already taking a leadership role?”