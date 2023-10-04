It’s that time of year again. It’s time for corny dogs, funnel cakes and the Red River Rivalry. And of course, with it, comes the hate.

Oh, the hate is real. You can’t walk five feet on the Texas State Fair grounds without hearing a chorus of “OU Sucks” chants from Longhorn fans and Sooner fans responding with the Horns down gesture.

This game is the best rivalry game in all of college football. It is fans walking into the stadium side-by-side before splitting off inside the gates with Texas fans heading North and OU fans heading South. 50/50, burnt orange and crimson.

I have mentioned this before, but my wife just happens to be a Sooner alumna. In fact, it is not just her alma mater, she’s a four-year “O” letter winner, having attended OU on a full scholarship in track & cross country.

So we have our own traditions on game day. Whenever Texas scores, she has to give me a kiss. Whenever OU scores, I have to give her a kiss.

(pausing while you go throw up)

I know it’s sappy but it works for us. It allows us to try to be happy for each other, while inside all you really want to do is shout out a few curse words and maybe punch the pillow.

It’s also a healthy reminder that while this game is special, it is still just a game. We live and die by it only in a metaphorical sense. Life, is much more important than whatever happens on Saturday.

In case you needed another reminder of that, we got it from OU head football coach Brent Venables when he announced on his weekly radio show that one of OU’s student assistant coaches was battling something much more serious than how to stop Texas’ front four from wrecking havoc in the backfield.