Just a Bit Outside: Who has Texas beaten? You're asking the wrong question

The outrage is palpable. You turn on the television, pull up your social media outlet of choice or look at any article talking about the college football playoffs and you don’t have to wait long to see the question asked, ‘who has Texas beaten?’

It sends fans of teams like Georgia into a tizzy.

“We beat them by 15, in Austin! Why are we ranked below them?”





There is no denying that Texas lost at home to Georgia.

There is no denying that Texas does not have a single win over a top-25 team (we’re looking at you Michigan and OU).

There is no denying that Texas’ strength of schedule is below that of some of the two loss teams ranked below them.





But here is what all of those people ranting and raving (we’re looking at you Booger McFarland) have missed out on. They are asking the wrong question.





You can look at every team below Texas in the rankings and come up with a litany of questions that justify them being below the Horns.