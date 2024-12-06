Justus Terry talks about his decision to commit to Texas

What a way to finish for the Longhorns, with Texas landing a huge commitment from 5-star defensive tackle Justus Terry. The highest-ranked player in the Texas class, Terry breaks down his decision to commit to Texas.

On when the decision happened and how it went down:

I kind of finalized it this week, just really doing some hard thinking and praying on my decision. I really didn’t want to focus on it too much because I’m trying to make a state championship run with the guys. … I really didn’t want to worry about it too much but this week I decided to just take two days, clear my mind and talk to God. When I had my decision, I felt good about it, went to sleep on it, woke up and I was ready. So I just made my decision today.

On Chris Gilbert and Kenny Baker:

Coach Gilbert, he has a motor. It never stops, no matter what. You can not pick up the phone and he’s still going to call. No strings attached. He just wants the best, wants me to be the best I can. Coach Baker, a good coach, great coach. When it comes down to technique, he wants you to have the best technique, strike, get off the ball, things like that. He pays attention to small details. He sends me quotes every day about having a good work ethic, waking up with a positive mindset and I just take those things in. I love when coaches want to see me be the best version of me.

On what he saw on his official visit at Texas:

It was the connections. Being from Georgia, I always felt like I was in the box. Now I just wanted to step outside of the box and expand my life, meet new people, make connections and do whatever God leads me to. Just walking the path, take it step by step.

On how it feels to have this out of the way:

It feels good. I’m ready to get to work, grind with the guys, bring a championship back, not worry about anything anymore.

On advice he’d give younger players going through the recruiting process:

Really surround yourself around positive people because that really matters. I really believe that you are who you hang around. You kind of take in traits from negative people if you hang around negative people. Surround yourself with positive people, get up with a positive mindset, pray, work every day towards your goal and never let anyone tell you that you can’t do it, that you won’t be able to do it. No matter what form you’re in, just grind, just get ready for it. Life will hit, you want to attack it. Never let life attack you, you want to attack life and just be the aggressor.

On if he told the coaches before his announcement today:

It’s a surprise. I kind of kept everything shut down this week. I wanted to take the stress off of me, trying to talk to a lot of coaches every day. I wanted to take that stress off of me so I just shut it down this whole week, kind of made it a big surprise for everyone.