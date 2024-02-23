As my coach used to say, KNOW YOUR PERSONNEL!

Kansas Scouting Report

Starting 5

KJ Adams Jr. (Jr) Forward 6’7, 225lbs

MP FGA FG% 3PA 3P% FT% ORB DRB TRB AST PPG

33.6 8.3 .609 .1 0% .602 1.5 3.0 4.5 3.3 12.2

KJ Adams operates primarily from 15ft in, and is a very effective player in doing so. He has a great floater game. He’s a very athletic tweener who is big and physical, and is the definition of a garbage man in basketball terms. He plays extremely hard with a ton of energy. Texas needs to force him to go left when he catches ball on the block or at the elbow. If he does, he will almost always spin back to his right shoulder. BOX OUT.

Hunter Dickinson (Jr) Center 7’1, 255lbs

MP FGA FG% 3PA 3P% FT% ORB DRB TRB AST PPG

32.3 13.9 .558 2.1 .33% .703 2.6 8.4 11 2.2 18.2

Hunter Dickinson is a player that can score all over the floor. The big lefty has been doing his thing in the college basketball world since his Michigan days, and is going to be a load. I’m looking forward to the Dylan Disu match up. He has great footwork in the post, but struggles getting back to his right hand. These eyes tell me he’s a poor pick and roll defender and Texas in high pick and roll situations should feast, especially if they switch on ball screens. If Shedrick is healthy, look for more of him this game if Disu struggles to defend him inside, or keeping him off the boards.

Johnny Furphy (Fr) Guard 6’9, 202lbs

MP FGA FG% 3PA 3P% FT% ORB DRB TRB AST PPG

22.0 5.8 .517 2.1 .37 .735 1.2 3.2 4.4 0.8 8.9

Shooter. Shooter. Shooter. Johnny Furphy is a do it all player and while young, this kid has the opportunity to fill it up, and seems like a player that Texas always struggles to defend. You cannot lose him as he does an awesome job in finding open shots in transition. Just because he’s a good shooter, make no mistake that he can absolutely put the ball on the floor. That all being said, like Dickinson he struggles defensively. Texas will play what we like to call “footsteps” meaning you go over every ball screen, and your feet are where his feet are. Think about it like stepping in someone’s footprints in the snow. Everywhere he goes, you’re on his ass.

Dajuan Harris (Fr) Guard 6’1, 160lbs

MP FGA FG% 3PA 3P% FT% ORB DRB TRB AST PPG

35.9 7.0 .421 2.3 .417 .789 0.2 1.7 1.9 6.5 8.0

It feels like Dajuan Harris has been at Kansas for 10 years. The fifth year senior is Bill Self’s do-it-all floor general. He can knock down open shots and get to the rim, but he’s very much a pass first player. If I’m Texas, I have Tyrese Hunter/Chendall Weaver guarding him all game. They are the best on-ball defenders on the team, and you have to keep him in front or he will punish you.

Summary: The combination of these 5, averages 66 points per game. Typically I’d do more of an in depth analysis on any contributors coming off the bench, but this is going to be the focal point of everything Kansas has offensively. This is a BIG line up, so Texas needs to spread them out, and KNOCK. DOWN. SHOTS. If this game is anything like the game against Kansas State, the horns will be in trouble. Dylan Disu should theoretically eat Dickinson’s lunch on the offensive end of the floor, but how will he hold up against Dickinson’s size on defense? You hope to God Texas will hedge every ball screen (unless on Furphy), and you allow help defense to do its job. Whatever you do, you cannot let Dajuan Harris get dribble penetration at will. Let me know if you guys enjoy this type of content and I'll more of a deep dive into the analytics etc.

Thanks for reading!