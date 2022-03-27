Kelvin Banks talks about his visit to UT, time spent with Arch Manning

“We were just trying to get more recruits, just talk to them, make them feel at home,” Banks said. “Also getting to see the practice was cool. I liked it. It’s different from high school football so I liked that aspect. It was very competitive, very aggressive.”

Banks said it was an enjoyable visit for him, and he did what he could to help the 2023 recruits fall in love with Texas.

The Texas Longhorns hosted a handful of uncommitted prospects for their spring practice on Saturday, including the nation’s No. 1-ranked prospect in Arch Manning . Also in attendance were some of the program’s 2022 offensive line signees, presumably to show Manning just what type of players could be lining up in front of him should Manning eventually choose Texas. Included in that group was 2022 Texas signee Kelvin Banks , one of the top players in the entire county in his class.

Banks said he spent time talking to most of the offensive linemen that were in town, including 2023 standout Harris Sewell. Of course, he also spent some time with Manning, who was in Austin on a multi-day unofficial visit.

“I talked to Arch at the beginning for a little bit and saw him in the meeting rooms,” Banks said.

Manning is pretty good at not tipping his hand with what he’s really thinking about the schools that are recruiting him, but Banks said he picked up a good vibe from spending time with the elite QB out of New Orleans.

“It looked like he was already one of the UT guys. So I have a pretty good feeling about him,” Banks said.

Banks will head to Austin this summer after he graduates from Summer Creek. There’s some thought that he could push for immediate playing time once he settles in at Texas, but Banks said he’s been given no assurances.

“They haven’t really said much about which position, but most likely it will be tackle. Whatever they put me, I’ll definitely go play it,” Banks said. “I just have to come in and work hard, try to work for everything I receive.”

A one-time Oregon commitment, Banks flipped his pledge to Texas late in the process and then signed with the Longhorns less than a week later. There were a lot of reasons that led him to UT, he said, including his relationship with offensive line coach Kyle Flood and a couple of current Longhorn players like Hayden Connor and Christian Jones.

“At the end, it was more just the relationships with the coaches. The guys that are already at the school, I had a good relationship with them as well,” Banks said. “They kept pushing me to come. That was a big part. And also the distance from home as well.”

In the end, it all worked out in Texas’ favor, and Banks said in looking back at the process he’s still happy with how everything played out.

“I’m happy with it, how everything worked out. My mom always says God always leads you to the right place at the end of the road. I’m definitely happy and glad for the decision I made,” Banks said.