It's the 4th of July weekend.

Almost everyone is in a proper good mood.

I'm not going to ruin it with an ounce of negativity in this week's column. Just positivity. In fact, I'm opening up this week's column with a look at the Top 10 things I'm looking forward to seeing this season with the Longhorns.

10. Maalik and Arch

None of us knows how much playing time the backup quarterbacks are going to see, but every single rep each of them takes will be a fascinating glimpse into the 2024 season. Will Arch even get to cut it loose inside of four games? How much will Maalik be able to showcase his development? Will there be an injury? If so, what happens? I've got my popcorn ready.

9. 2022 OL Class (non-Kelvin Banks)

It's a big year for this group. How many of these guys are going to truly establish themselves this season? Who is the No. 1 guy in this group besides Kelvin Banks? Who is No. 3? Who isn't progressing as hoped? Just how much can Kyle Flood get out of the best OL class in school history after a full year in the weight room and system?

8. Barryn Sorrell

Of all the players from Louisiana that Texas has signed since 2000, the best of the bunch is probably Malcolm Roach, Maybe Shiro Davis after that? Well, the answer to "the best" question is probably going to be Sorrell when the dust settles after this season. Just how high can he climb this season? All-Big 12? Higher? The answer to that question will tell us a lot about what kind of defense the Longhorns have this season because he's carrying a very heavy load at defensive end for this team.

7. CJ Baxter and Anthony Hill

You guys know I love me some five-stars. These are dudes that should be future NFL players and I can't wait to see what they look like as babies. I can still vividly remember the first time the likes of Vince Young, Cedric Benson and Derrick Johnson took the field for the first time. The early portion of the careers of Baxter and Hill really intrigues me.

6. Ja'Tavion Sanders

Let's enjoy this dude while we have him because I'm not sure how long it's going to be before we see another tight end on campus that's in his class of player/athlete. Statistically, he had one of the top two tight end seasons in school history last year. How much more can he add to those numbers? Is he going to finish his career by matching/surpassing David Thomas' career numbers in half the number of games?

5. Kelvin Banks

He has a chance to be the best tackle in the history of the program. He'll be here for two more years. We might not see his level of player for a while after he leaves. Keep your eyes on him as much as possible.

4. Jaylan Ford

If he finishes the 2023 season with a season similar to 2022, we're talking about the second-best linebacker in the modern history of the Texas football program behind Derrick Johnson. Those are the historical stakes for Ford this season. Quite a few linebackers in the history of the program have had a great season, but only a very few elite of the elite have done it in multiple seasons. Can Ford be that guy again? It's a fantastic story in the making.

3. Quinn Ewers

It doesn't get much better on paper from a storytelling standpoint than to have a player with Quinn Ewers' hype and high school pedigree attempting to touch greatness in what might be his second and final season in burnt orange. It's possible that we're watching only the second Texas quarterback in the last 75 years to emerge as a first-round NFL talent.

2. The Texas wide receivers room

From Xavier Worthy trying to leave school in the discussion of Roy and Shipley to AD Mitchell trying to prove he's a first-round level wide receiver in the NFL Draft to Johntay Cook potentially flashing as one of the best young receivers in the sport to Jordan Whittington being my favorite player on this team, there's just a lot to be excited about.

1. Steve Sarkisian

Can Steve do it? Can he shake that "Seven-Win-Steve" label? Can he get the best out of Ewers? Can he shut up the naysayers who question his game-day chops? Can he do the thing that hasn't been done around these parts since 2009? He has all of our attention.

No. 2 - About the Texas quarterbacks ...

Ok, let's have a quick talk about this...

