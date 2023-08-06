Let's walk through the timeline of this decision and check out a pros/cons list for his top two schools (sorry Miami, not sure why you are here).

Still, a decision will be announced on Thursday and it'll either feel like the end of the world or the scene outside of a Barbie movie depending on what happens.

I say "initial" out of transparent acknowledgment that his recruitment isn't going to be over on August 10, regardless of the decision he makes. Everyone involved believes there's a likelihood that he might visit both LSU and Texas during the season and that the seasons that both schools have could impact his thoughts closer to National Signing Day.

Depending on when you read this column, we'll be somewhere around 80-90 hours until the initial commitment announcement moment for Duncanville five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons.

September 10th, 2022: On the day that Texas hosted Alabama, Simmons opted to instead visit LSU play Southern in what amounted to a 65-17 win for the Tigers. It was a strong indication of LSU's positioning in the recruitment.

“What’s not to like about LSU? It feels like Texas, just smaller. The diversity is great out there,” Simmons told Orangebloods. “The people there, they just feel so welcoming. I love LSU.”

November 12th, 2022: For much of 2022, it really felt like LSU was the clear leader for Simmons, but his unofficial visit to Texas for the TCU game last year really opened the door for the Longhorns based on the impression made on Simmons.

"The way they were using their linebackers and edges -- oh my God. They were eating that night. Going crazy," Simmons told OB. “It was a wild atmosphere. The defense showed me what I wanted to see. DeMarvion Overshown is the heart of the defense.”

January 9th, 2023: While in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl, Simmons outlines his recruitment by stressing that "LSU is not 100 percent," which showcased LSU's positioning in his recruitment while Simmons was trying to downplay it.

“My position coach is still there and he’s the defensive [run game] coordinator, coach Cain,” Simmons said. “I just want to clear the air, my decision is wide open. LSU is not 100 percent. I’m going to keep people on their toes, I’m going to keep people guessing, you’re not ever going to know with me.

“LSU feels like home. It feels like Texas honestly, it’s just a smaller place with the same diversity, same this and that. It clicks with me. That’s why I love it so much. Mr. Cain is going to coach you for real. He’s going to make sure you’re straight, you’re right. When you’re on the field, he’s going to push you to higher lengths.”

March 25th, 2023: Simmons returns to Austin with his mother for the first time since November for an unofficial visit. The Longhorns made up some significant ground on this weekend.

“They really impressed us this weekend. I’ll say that much. They’re definitely in the race. I don’t know if they can do anything more,” Monica McCarley (Colin's mom) said. “Colin has been to Texas more than any other school. He’s been down there, to Austin, probably seven or eight times in the past year. So I'm not sure if they can do anything different than what they've already done.”

While Simmons is in Austin, LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain leaves the LSU program for a job in the NFL on the same day.

May 25th, 2023: Simmons is in the process of setting up his official visits. Miami (June 9th), Oregon (June 16th) and Texas (June 23rd) were on the books for his first three visits, while LSU was purposely slotted for November 11th.

"I know that I want to take an OV for the LSU versus Florida game. So, that will be my official visit for LSU," Simmons told Rivals' Adam Gorney.

June 23rd, 2023: This is the moment when Simmons took his official visit to Texas and his recruitment takes a real turn for the Longhorns. Swept away by the good vibes on his visit, Simmons reportedly indicated on his visit that he would be committing to the Longhorns in the near future, possibly as early as the first couple of weeks in July.

July 4th, 2023: There are whispers in the Texas program that Simmons might announce his commitment at some point in the next week, a sentiment echoed by Rivals' analyst Adam Gorney:

"There have been significant rumors, especially in the last few weeks that Texas has emerged as the front-runner in this recruitment after months of Simmons liking LSU a whole lot," Gorney reported. "Throughout his recruitment, the five-star defensive end from Duncanville, Texas has been complimentary of many teams but as it gets closer this one feels like a two-team race with the Longhorns pulling ahead. A commitment any day might not be out of the question."

July 19th, 2023: Simmons teases to his social media following that a decision could be looming, which seems exactly like the positive sign that the Longhorns were hoping for following the previous month of gains.