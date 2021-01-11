Orangebloods - Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (A Brave New World Awaits ...)

We're a little more than 24 hours away from a brave, new, burnt orange world.

After sharing new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian for the past eight days, No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 3 Ohio State in a national championship game with more subplots than season three of Cobra Kai.

It’s Texas’ latest source of inspiration (the Church of Saban) vs. its 2016 source of inspiration (the former Church of Meyer).

It figures to be a little surreal for Longhorns everywhere, as Sarkisian will showcase his abilities and offensive mind with all of the best toys available to him, while reminding everyone that a big leap for the Texas program is easier talked about than executed.

The Alabama machine, going for its fifth national championship in the last decade, wasn't made overnight. Same with Ohio State. The culture of the program was re-established in 2013 under Urban Meyer, and nearly a decade later, the machine is still rolling.

This is essentially a three-school sport with room for an anomaly. It's Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson. You'll get an occasional LSU unicorn. Or an FSU in 2013. Or Auburn in 2010. The only way you're crashing through the championship triumvirate is by having the best quarterback in college football and a TON of NFL talent to go with it.

Oklahoma has owned Texas and the rest of the Big 12 over the last six seasons, and the Sooners don’t measure up to the kings of the sport.

That's the step Texas is going to attempt under Sarkisian, but there are no shortcuts to getting there.

Having the best quarterback play in the Big 12 isn't good enough. The best in the country might get you an invitation to the party, but there's no guarantee you'll be able to hang around beyond midnight. Just ask Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Not until the Longhorns have a roster stacked with NFL talent and an elite quarterback at the same time should anyone begin to mention the "playoff" unless they want to sneak in as the No. 4 seed and be exposed.

It's not enough to be as good as Oklahoma, not if the goal is Sarkisian back in the title game as a play-calling head coach.

When Sarkisian gets that Alabama offense rolling on Monday with the likes of Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris and possibly even former Texas prep star Jaylen Waddle, understand that what we're watching is the zenith of the sport.

Sarkisian will bring the inspiration and the blueprint. We're going to see first-hand what it can look like when it can all come together and stay together for years at a time.

Before Texas can run under Sarkisian, it must learn to walk.

Day one is almost upon us.

