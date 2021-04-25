Orangebloods - Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (A few more things about the QBs)

“The biggest thing we're looking for is a level of consistency. I think naturally, especially when people come to the spring game, they're looking for the wow plays. The wow plays are dangerous plays if you don't play consistently because they can distract you from maybe some mishaps along the way. We look for consistency. We look for doing what you're asked to do, consistently doing your job down after down, after down. And then those plays, those wow-type plays, naturally occur. We didn't try to force those things today. We just wanted to see and manage the offense that they were charged to manage and see how consistently we could play. I think we definitely have some room to grow in that area as we go into the summer and into fall camp.”

- Steve Sarkisian on Saturday talking about the quarterback position.

If I were either Casey Thompson or Hudson Card, I paid very close attention to the words that came out of Sarkisian's mouth yesterday because it seemed like a very obvious message for both.

The peaks don't matter nearly as much as the valleys.

When it comes to Thompson, his sublime performance in the Alamo Bowl four months ago isn't going to cut it. Neither will the spectacular plays that he's capable of when he's at his best outside of the pocket on the move. Those things will take a back seat to not being able to consistently hit the third-and-six throw within the flow of the offense.

When it comes to Card, the truth is the same. Yes, his touchdown throw to Marcus Washington was a thing of beauty, giving everyone a glimpse of what a five-star quarterback talent looks like. Yet, that talent will take a back seat to inexperience if he can't continue to mature and grow his play at the position ahead of most young quarterbacks’ timetables.

Perhaps the best part of Saturday is that everyone got to see a fairly accurate portrayal of the position as it actually stands.

There really hasn't been separation. While Casey Thompson oozes more confidence and maturity, he lacks Card's natural consistency inside of the pocket when it comes to the standard throws a quarterback is expected to make inside of Sarkisian's offense. Yet, when it comes to Card, he lacks Thompson's readiness as a player. If you could add the two together so that the weaknesses of both could be offset by each's strengths, you'd have one hell of a player RIGHT NOW.

If the issues surrounding both players remain unchanged in the coming months, Sarkisian will have to decide which flaw he can live with the most - making accurate throws or maturity.

Will it simply come down to which inconsistency can improve quicker during the month of September?

If I'm Thompson or Card, I'm determined that this question isn't one the head coach has to consider heavily in the middle of August.

(A few more thoughts on the quarterback position with 24 hours to marinate on what we watched...)

1. Thompson's 54.8-percent completion percentage on 42 throws simply isn't good enough. Yes, he had a couple of drops, but there were also times when he struggled to stick throws from the pocket on downs and distances that required him to stick throws. Throughout camp, his consistency when throwing the football has been his biggest obstacle and you could see it in the spring game. That he completed less than 50-percent of his passes in the final three quarters of the game flashed a light on the area where he most needs to improve.

2. I really would have liked to have seen what Card could have done with the best offensive personnel surrounding him. Without sounding too much like the President of the Card Fan Club (which I am), I found it kind of impressive that he found a way to complete 60 percent of his throws on Saturday when you consider he had at least four drops from his receivers that I can remember, had an offensive line that was allowing constant pressure and didn't have much in the way of a running game with Roschon Johnson (a modest 7 carries for 28 yards).

3. While everyone will remember this throw by Card until the players arrive in August...