Orangebloods - Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Being Bama ...)

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Alabama coach Nick Saban must be blushing.

Texas, under Steve Sarkisian, doesn't want to be like Alabama; the Longhorns want to BE Alabama.

If that wasn't apparent after Texas added Sarkisian 15 days ago, it became clear after offensive line coach Kyle Flood made the move from Tuscaloosa to Austin to take on the same role, along with a shiny little coordinator title.

Or when Sarkisian didn't take no for an answer with tight end coach Jeff Banks, who is suddenly making a million-plus per year and showing what a rainmaker in college football recruiting is worth in 2021.

Or when Sarkisian hired his right-hand man from Alabama to be his new quarterback coach, even if it meant that Arkansas State suddenly had to replace the offensive coordinator it just hired.

Just when folks in Alabama thought Sarkisian was done looting the Tide staff, Sarkisian decided he may want Saban's defensive coordinator Pete Golding as well. Hell, cornerback coach Karl Scott can come, too.

"Sark wants anyone and anything with Bama ties," one Alabama source joked via text message over the weekend. "He'd probably take Bryce Young as well if he could."A few minutes went by and another text arrived."You know Young would probably transfer to Texas if Mac Jones had come back for another season. Young loves Sark."Then another from a source in SEC Country on Saturday afternoon.

"Hearing anything on player personnel guy there? Just heard (Sark) wanted (someone) with Bama ties," the source texted.

My brain has been so focused on tracking down the defensive coordinator choice that I didn't think a lot about that personnel question, not realizing that less than 16 hours later word would come out that Drew Hughes was leaving South Carolina to replace Derek Chang as the new Director of Player Personnel (or some similar title) for the Longhorns.

Hughes, who worked at Alabama from 2007-11 as a "recruiting specialist", was already making three times as much money as Chang... before Texas swooped in and offered whatever it took to get Hughes to leave the SEC for the first time in almost a decade. He has been at Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama, but now his home is in Austin.

"Sark wanted Bama ties, and Drew came up in that system," a South Carolina insider told me.

The truth of the matter is that what we're watching right now is probably just scratching the surface when it comes to Sarkisian modeling his program after Saban's. Look for the strength and conditioning program to eventually mimic Alabama's transition in the last 12 months, when two positions were created to lead that department - Director of Sports Performance and Director of Performance Sciences. Expect Texas to follow a similar path with wall-to-wall support staff.

Does all of this feel like the scene in Coming to America when Cleo McDowell had that "little misunderstanding"? McDonald's has the golden arches. McDowell's had the golden arcs. McDonald's has the Big Mac. McDowell's had the Big Mick.

The only difference is Sarkisian isn't even bothering with the "little misunderstanding". He's serving up two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions AND a sesame seed bun.

Sark doesn’t give a damn.

If Texas wants to be Alabama, it appears Sark believes the best way to get there is by BEING Alabama.

When Alabama visits DKR in two seasons, Saban might not know which sideline to stand on.