When we talk about the greatest quarterback play in the history of the Texas program, the list begins and ends with Vincent Paul Young Jr.

For my money, he's the greatest college football player I've ever seen with my own two eyes.

Beyond Young, there's a second tier of all-time quarterback greatness on the 40 Acres that centers around the likes of Bobby Layne, James Street and Colt McCoy. Of this group, Layne and McCoy have their numbers retired, which would seem to indicate that the second tier should include only them, but Street's national title and perfect 20-0 record as a starter gets him a seat at the table for my money.

Once we get to the third tier of UT's all-time quarterback play, we're talking about the likes of James Brown, Sam Ehlinger, Chris Simms and Major Applewhite.

All of this leads us to Texas junior starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, one of the current cover boys on the new NCAA College Football Game. As the owner of the last Big 12 championship trophy the Longhorns will ever compete for, along with a championship game MVP belt to boot, the former Southlake Carroll star and 5-star prospect put his name in tier three a season ago. Others might disagree, but the championship glory from a season ago puts him ahead of everyone in tier three, except for James Brown. I find myself going back and forth between those two in such a way that my personal top 5 list probably looks like this:

1. Young. 2. McCoy. 3. Layne, 4. Street. 5a. Brown. 5b. Ewers.

Of course, Ewers still has a season to go in his Texas career and when you consider the success he's expected to have in 2024, along with his potential first-round status in next year's NFL Draft, it's easy to see him overtaking Brown for the No. 5 spot when the eventual dust settles on his career.

The big question I have is whether he can crack the top 4 and enter Mount Rushmore Texas QB status. Also, the more I think about it, I find myself wondering if he can take down McCoy for the No. 2 overall spot on the list.

On the surface, it seems obvious that winning the Heisman Trophy or winning a national title this season would be the surest ways to claim the No. 2 spot because those are both things that McCoy ended up coming short of in his career, as he painfully finished as a runner-up for both. You can set your watch to the fact Ewers' jersey number will be retired if he accomplishes the thing that he's a co-favorite to accomplish (along with Georgia's Carson Beck) coming into the season.