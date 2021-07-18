Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend (Chris Beard is a bad man ...)

Admit it, you may have thought new Texas basketball coach Chris Beard would be damn good, but you didn't expect this.

Hell, you might have even thought he'd be out of this world good, but surely you couldn't have expected this.

Truth be told, I'm still not quite sure what this is, but I know that in nearly three decades of covering Texas athletics, I've never seen anything like this.

After securing the commitments of Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr and soon-to-be Rivals-five-star guard Arterio Morris at high noon on Saturday, Beard put another set of exclamation marks on a rapid-fire rebuild that has taken the program from the land of "What the hell are they going to do in 2021-2022?" to the neighborhood of "Is this one of the top teams in the country on paper?"

In a little more than 100 days, Beard has put the sport on notice ... watch the hell out.

Damn the hurdles. Damn the lack of national importance in the last decade. Damn needing to do something on the court before elite recruits take the Longhorns seriously. What we're watching right now is what happens when all gas and no brakes is boosted by nitrous oxide.

To put all of this in some kind of context, you need to understand that not even Mack Brown did this. While the Longhorns did sign the nation's No.1 recruiting class in Brown's first full recruiting class in 1999 and signed a respectable group 12 months prior to that, it took Ricky Williams winning the Heisman and the Longhorns snapping Nebraska's home winning streak before the momentum started bringing in the likes of Chris Simms and Cory Redding.

In the summer of 1998, Brown was so sure that he'd have minimal recruiting before signing day that he was handing out offers and accepting commitments from tryouts off the street at his first summer camp in an effort to fill a 25-man class.

Brown didn't just snap momentum out of thin air. Neither did Rick Barnes. Or Shaka Smart. Or Charlie Strong. Or Tom Herman. Or Augie Garrido.

Whatever happens from here on out is whatever happens from here on out, but these first 108 days of the Chris Beard Era in Austin?

This is something that has never happened around here and the byproduct of it all is that a new standard has been set for all future coaches in all sports in Austin. It turns out that you can be so damn good at your job that you can make everything that ever happened before you feel meaningless.

It just took Beard to show us.

To read the rest of Ketch's 10 Thoughts From The Weekend, click HERE.

Not a subscriber? Click HERE to sign up.